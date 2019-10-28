 UK PM tipped to clear Huawei for 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK PM tipped to clear Huawei for 5G

28 OCT 2019

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (pictured) looked set to allow Huawei to continue supplying equipment to operators, due to fears a ban on the Chinese vendor would leave the country lagging in 5G, The Times reported.

Citing senior sources close to the government and security services, the newspaper reported Johnson will follow his predecessor Theresa May by allowing Huawei access to “non contentious” parts of networks. The move comes following consultation with ministers.

A formal decision by the National Security Council (NSC) is expected in November, The Times stated.

With 5G deployment in the country now underway, the UK’s operators have used the Chinese vendor’s equipment so far, but the company has been kept away from sensitive core parts of the infrastructure following a decision by the NSC in April.

Johnson said in July (when appointed Prime Minister) he wanted time to make a decision on Huawei, a move which delayed an official decision on the company’s 5G involvement.

Screwed up
However, it now appears Johnson will allow Huawei to continue working with operators due to fears there is no viable alternative. One of The Times‘ sources said there is no “good substitute” for some of the Chinese vendor’s technology, adding the west had “screwed up by allowing Huawei to develop a near monopoly in this area”.

However, Johnson will be mindful of not upsetting the US and President Donald Trump, which have embarked on a global campaign against Huawei citing fears the vendor uses its equipment to spy for the Chinese state.

An intelligence official told The Times the UK should be able to keep any security risk posed by Huawei at bay with its technical expertise, but the decision will have political ramifications by upsetting “our closest strategic ally, the US”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Arm hands Huawei a lifeline

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Huawei US CSO addresses security concerns

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association