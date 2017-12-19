English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK path to 5G becoming “clearer”

19 DEC 2017

Significant commercial investment, addressing mobile connectivity challenges and focusing on existing strengths were identified in a government strategy report as some of the key requirements for the UK to emerge as a global 5G leader.

The 5G strategy update released by the department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) outlined some of the work being performed by the UK government ahead of a potential 2020 rollout, which includes developing a policy framework to support necessary commercial investment in 5G and the development of a test network for future trials.

In the update, which comes almost nine months after the UK’s 5G strategy was unveiled in March, the government said the “path to 5G is becoming clearer” and its “understanding of the issues and challenges has increased”.

MP Matt Hancock said a key component of the strategy was to ensure “reliable connectivity across the UK” through 5G.

Notably, mobile coverage in the UK was in the spotlight this week after the head of UK’s National Infrastructure Commission (NIC), Lord Adonis, called for action by regulator Ofcom and the government to address poor mobile coverage in the country.

To potentially avoid problems the country is currently facing, the government plans to extend mobile coverage to 95 per cent of the UK geography, and ensure that mainline rail lines, major road routes and connectivity hotspots are 5G-ready.

The government added it had “taken on board the recommendations of the NIC” and is taking an active role to “ensure that basic services are available wherever we live, work and travel, and our roads, railways and city centres must be 5G-ready as quickly as possible”.

Disruptive use cases
The report stated the commercial rollout of 5G should begin by 2020, with “competition likely to drive the mobile market to initially provide mobile broadband services”.

“The path of commercialisation of 5G use cases which rely on other capabilities – particularly those which could be more disruptive – is less clear,” it added.

Through its 5G Testbeds and Trials programme, the government said it is working in partnership with industry and others to “help demonstrate the market for 5G services and improve the commercial case for investment”.

Phase 1 of the programme saw the government launch a £25 million competition in October to fund a series of tests to identify new revenue streams and business models. They are due to be delivered between April 2018 and April 2019.

The second phase, announced in the report, will include funding for projects supporting development of new 5G applications and services, and larger projects which can develop strategic partnerships.

The government also called for views on the scale and scope of pilots under which “5G can be deployed in a timely way and help foster the development of 5G in the UK”, along with feedback on the amount of funding contribution for the projects.

Another key initiative is the UK 5G Innovation Network, which will operate alongside the Testbed and Trials programme.

This is designed to help engagement and coordination of organisations working on 5G activities across the UK, enhancing links between ongoing research and development across telecoms and other sectors.

Providing an update, the government announced Cambridge Wireless, in partnership with the Knowledge Transfer Network and TM Forum, had won a bid to the run the network, which will launch during early 2018.

International competition
The government added it had begun engaging with other countries and international organisations to help shape the global development of 5G “in a way that maximises the benefits to the UK.

It added it understood that “unlike previous standards, 5G could be deployed on multiple continents in different scenarios” and the UK could yet compete for global leadership in certain areas.

“The government believes the UK could be a global leader if we focus on our existing strengths – such as in systems integration and cyber security – and on providing a supportive environment for a 5G ecosystem to flourish”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

3GPP on brink of releasing NSA 5G spec

AT&T launches fixed 5G trial for shoppers in Texas

Feature: A smart review of 2017
Video-ad

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association