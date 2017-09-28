UK operators close 4G gap on EE

Vodafone UK and O2 UK are closing the gap on market leader EE in terms of LTE availability as the country overall continues to see big strides in 4G reach, according to a new report by OpenSignal.

The wireless mapping company’s mobile networks update for the UK found both Vodafone and O2 had joined EE in crossing the 70 per cent threshold for LTE availability, with all three operators able to deliver a 4G connection in more than seven out of every ten tests.

OpenSignal’s update indicated both Vodafone and O2 have upped their game in the last six months after its previous report in April found only EE could achieve the 70 per cent feat. However, EE did manage to maintain its lead, with availability 78.4 per cent of the time compared with O2’s 74.2 per cent and Vodafone’s 71.4 per cent.

3 UK ranked lowest, with LTE available 57.1 per cent of the time.

EE also reigned supreme in LTE speed, with an average 4G download speed of 29Mb/s, more than 6Mb/s faster than closest rival 3. Vodafone was third in this metric, with an average speed of 18.9Mb/s, while O2 lagged in last with 15Mb/s.

Interestingly, though, EE’s average speed had fallen slightly from OpenSignal’s April report, when it stood at 31Mb/s.

Wider 4G availability

As a result of wider 4G availability from the operators, LTE availability in the UK as a whole experienced a bump.

OpenSignal’s UK report in 2016 noted a “4G signal is still difficult in the UK”, with a 4G network accessible only 44 per cent of the time.

However, OpenSignal said the country had seen further progress this time round: “In a larger context, the UK still doesn’t have the 4G ubiquity of a South Korea or a Netherlands, but it’s certainly far easier to find an LTE single in the UK today than it was a year ago.”

3 still strong on 3G

Despite 3’s struggles with 4G, it ranked joint top with EE in providing the fastest 3G download speeds, achieving an average of just over 6Mb/s.

OpenSignal noted EE is becoming less reliant on 3G given its 4G availability, but “as we found that only 57 per cent of 3’s mobile data connections were on an LTE network, 3G remains a significant part of 3’s service”.