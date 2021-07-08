 UK mulls Motorola probe following further ESN delay - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK mulls Motorola probe following further ESN delay

08 JUL 2021

UK authorities raised concerns about Motorola Solutions’ incentive to deliver a new emergency services network (ESN) given the profitability of its current system, as regulators opened a consultation on the issue.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) revealed it was consulting on whether to launch a formal investigation into Motorola’s role providing the country’s current emergency services communications system alongside being a key supplier in its replacement.

Motorola’s current Airwave Network is set to be succeeded by the 4G-powered Emergency Services Network (ESN). The project was meant to be completed in 2019 but faced numerous issues, spiraling costs and delays, with the latest estimate for completion end-2026.

Various authorities including the UK government have questioned Motorola’s position and incentives, the regulator noted.

Sickly
Although the CMA describes the Airwave Network as “not working well, resulting in significant detriment to customers and the taxpayer”, it estimates Motorola could make around £1.2 billion from it between 2020 and 2026.

“At the moment, Motorola is the only provider of critical mobile radio network services used by our emergency service workers and is involved in both the current and future set-up. We’re worried that the company could be cashing in on its position, while taxpayers are left to foot the bill,” CMA CEO Andrea Coscelli said.

“The CMA is minded to launch a market investigation to dig deeper into its concerns and will now consult with a range of stakeholders, including the government, on its plans.”

Motorola acquired Airwave in February 2016 shortly after inking a contract for software for its replacement, a deal the CMA claims was only cleared due to the scheduled 2019 shutdown of the legacy network.

The consultation on whether to launch a full probe closes in September.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Motorola expands 5G range, updates G line

MTS readies first mmWave phone for Russia

Motorola builds 5G into latest flagship

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association