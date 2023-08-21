 UK moves on AI plan with chip giant talks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_AI & Cloud

UK moves on AI plan with chip giant talks

21 AUG 2023
Image of a chip mimicking the UK national flag in a circuit board

The UK government held discussions with AMD, Intel and Nvidia about acquiring components to power a £100 million AI research project, The Telegraph reported, the latest move designed to increase the country’s influence on the hyped technology.

Talks included an order for a potential 5,000 GPUs from Nvidia, which would be used to tool-up a national research centre, the newspaper claimed.

Various government figures including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have talked-up the UK’s potential role in the technology this year, including an attempt to position the country as the global home for regulation in the sector.

In April, authorities announced £100 million of “initial start-up funding” for a taskforce responsible for accelerating its capabilities in the technology, after previously committing £900 million in new computing technology, which included an allocation for the dedicated AI research resource.

Revealing the cash for the taskforce, Sunak said AI “provides enormous opportunities to grow our economy, create better-paid jobs, and build a better future through advances in healthcare and security.”

The UK is one of a number of nations pumping funding into various AI projects, as major technology companies also scramble to secure their positions in the rapidly advancing sector.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association