English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

UK Emergency Services Network faces fresh criticism

23 JUN 2017

UPDATED 16:28 BST: Fresh concerns have been raised about the potential pitfalls caused by the launch of a new emergency services network (ESN) in the UK, co-managed by operator EE, following a bout of terror attacks in the country.

Meg Hillier, the former head of parliament’s spending watchdog, wrote to home secretary Amber Rudd asking for an update on the progress of the network, which will provide communications services for the country’s police, fire and ambulance services, Financial Times (FT) reported.

In the article, FT said there were now concerns about moving to a new network at a time when the UK is on high alert following recent terror attacks, and critics are concerned of the risks involved with transferring emergency services to a mobile network which only covers 80 per cent of the country’s land mass.

Hillier also reportedly expressed concerns about a potential delay to the network, which is due to roll out in 2020, which could mean there is a potential gap of nine months between the current Airwave system being cut off and the new ESN network launching.

The Home Office is reportedly in discussions with Vodafone, which provides connectivity for the existing Airwave solution, about extending the service until the new network is ready for use.

However, the status of these negotiations have been up in the air.

EE response
In a statement to Mobile World Live, EE rubbished suggestions the network would launch with only 80 per cent coverage.

“The ESN program is designed to significantly enhance the communications available to the emergency services, and users will only transition to the new network when coverage is complete, matching the current Airwave offering,” an EE company representative said.

EE did not provide a response to any of the other concerns noted in the FT article in its statement.

The BT owned operator won a government tender to provide connectivity for the UK’s emergency services network in 2015, but the project came under fire over the past year, with reports of delays to launch and the threat of technology failures.

In February, EE hit back at criticsm from Vodafone over its handling of the project, telling Mobile World Live it developed a timeframe and deployment plan which will ensure the ESN does not waste taxpayers money on an “unwanted multi-occupancy site design.”

In its report, FT noted Germany, the US and other countries had decided against moving emergency communications to commercial networks, amid concerns the technology was not yet up to scratch.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Orange cans chunk of BT stake

EE vaunts fastest UK data speeds with 4G+

EE earmarks full BT integration by 2021

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association