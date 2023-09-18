 UK competition regulator outlines AI wish list - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_AI & Cloud

UK competition regulator outlines AI wish list

18 SEP 2023
A robot hand fills in a check-list

The UK Competition and Markets Authority proposed a number of principles it wants adhered to in the development of AI models, citing a requirement for accountability, access and choice within the ecosystem.

Following the publication of its seven suggested guidelines it plans to engage with local and international stakeholders on developing them further.

Its ultimate aim, the CMA indicated, was to ensure the Foundational Models (FM) for AI aid effective market competition and build-in consumer protections.

Among its wishes are: for developers and those deploying products to be accountable for outputs delivered to consumers; application of diverse business models within the ecosystem; sufficient choice in the market; transparency around risks and limitations of the systems; and no anti-competitive conduct.

The report follows an initial review of current models, which provide the basis for various AI use cases, and engagement with industry players and experts.

The CMA noted although there were other important questions around these models including copyright, online safety and data protection, its focus was within its remit of competition-related issues and consumer impact.

Although pointing to potential issues it also highlighted AI models had the potential to transform how people live and work, including fostering “vibrant competition and innovation” if deployed well.

CMA CEO Sarah Cardell added: “The speed at which AI is becoming part of everyday life for people and businesses is dramatic. There is real potential for this technology to turbo charge productivity and make millions of everyday tasks easier – but we can’t take a positive future for granted.”

“There remains a real risk that the use of AI develops in a way that undermines consumer trust or is dominated by a few players who exert market power that prevents the full benefits being felt across the economy.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association