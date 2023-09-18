UK competition regulator outlines AI wish list

The UK Competition and Markets Authority proposed a number of principles it wants adhered to in the development of AI models, citing a requirement for accountability, access and choice within the ecosystem.

Following the publication of its seven suggested guidelines it plans to engage with local and international stakeholders on developing them further.

Its ultimate aim, the CMA indicated, was to ensure the Foundational Models (FM) for AI aid effective market competition and build-in consumer protections.

Among its wishes are: for developers and those deploying products to be accountable for outputs delivered to consumers; application of diverse business models within the ecosystem; sufficient choice in the market; transparency around risks and limitations of the systems; and no anti-competitive conduct.

The report follows an initial review of current models, which provide the basis for various AI use cases, and engagement with industry players and experts.

The CMA noted although there were other important questions around these models including copyright, online safety and data protection, its focus was within its remit of competition-related issues and consumer impact.

Although pointing to potential issues it also highlighted AI models had the potential to transform how people live and work, including fostering “vibrant competition and innovation” if deployed well.

CMA CEO Sarah Cardell added: “The speed at which AI is becoming part of everyday life for people and businesses is dramatic. There is real potential for this technology to turbo charge productivity and make millions of everyday tasks easier – but we can’t take a positive future for granted.”

“There remains a real risk that the use of AI develops in a way that undermines consumer trust or is dominated by a few players who exert market power that prevents the full benefits being felt across the economy.”