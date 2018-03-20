English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

UK 5G spectrum auction gets going

20 MAR 2018

UK regulator Ofcom kicked off a long-awaited spectrum auction which sees five bidders vying for frequencies designed to bolster the country’s existing 4G networks and prepare future 5G services.

Ofcom confirmed in a statement the auction was now underway, with a total of 190MHz of spectrum available in two frequency bands.

The first band, 2.3GHz, can be used by companies as soon as it is released, to “increase broadband capacity for today’s mobile users”. The second, 3.4GHz, cannot be used by today’s mobile devices, but “is earmarked for 5G”.

In total, 40MHz of spectrum is available in the 2.3GHz and 150MHz in the 3.4GHz

The auction will see the five companies – EE, Vodafone UK, O2 UK, 3 UK and SoftBank-backed venture Airspan Spectrum Holdings – bid for spectrum lots over a series of rounds: the process could take a number of weeks, depending on the level of demand from bidders.

A sixth company, regional wireless broadband provider Connexin, was expected to take part but pulled out of the process last week.

Delays
The auction was supposed to be held in 2017, but was delayed by legal challenges from 3 and EE. Both operators argued against caps being imposed on the amount of spectrum a single operator could hold. Market leader EE argued against having a cap at all, while 3 fought for an increase to the cap to address competition concerns.

Courts ruled in favour of Ofcom in December 2017 and 3’s appeal against the decision was rejected last month, clearing the way for the regulator to launch the auction.

Ofcom added its duty during the auction will be to “manage the use of spectrum efficiently, rather than maximise the financial value of the auction”.

The regulator also outlined the two caps in place. EE, which currently holds the most spectrum, will not be able to bid for any spectrum in the 2.3GHz band, and a second limit relates to an overall cap on how much a single company can hold after the auction.

Philip Marnick, Ofcom’s spectrum group director, said the regulator wants to see the spectrum “in use as soon as possible.”

“We are glad the auction is now underway”, he added.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Operators must look to 5G for capacity gains

GSMA calls for regulation to support 5G innovation

Canada launches $400M 5G partnership

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association