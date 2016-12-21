Twitter CTO and product VP latest executives to exit

Twitter announced CTO Adam Messinger and VP of product Josh McFarland are leaving the company, marking the latest in a series of executive departures from the social media platform in recent weeks.

The exit of Messinger and McFarland follow the loss of COO Adam Bain, who left the company in November. He was replaced by CFO Anthony Noto who now performs both roles. Earlier this month Adam Sharp, Twitter’s head of news, government and elections, also announced he was leaving.

Twitter gave no details regarding who will succeed Messinger and McFarland.

Messinger announced he is going to “take some time off” in a Tweet, following a five year stint with the company. McFarland, who joined two years ago, is joining venture capital company Greylock Partners.

The latest announcements follow a year of job cuts at the company, with revelations in October staffing levels were to be reduced by 9 per cent.

Despite the cuts, CEO Jack Dorsey remained positive on the company’s growth prospects when it announced Q3 earnings in October.

In Twitter’s earnings statement, Dorsey said: “We see a significant opportunity to increase growth as we continue to improve the core service. We have a clear plan, and we’re making the necessary changes to ensure Twitter is positioned for long-term growth.”