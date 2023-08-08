 TSMC commits €3.5B to German chip factory - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

TSMC commits €3.5B to German chip factory

08 AUG 2023

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) fleshed out details about plans to build a new semiconductor factory in Germany, as it got the go-ahead to lead a joint venture from its board and the country’s government.

Reuters reported yesterday (7 August) official confirmation was imminent. It comes after two years of talks between TSMC and the German government.

TSMC stated it would work with Bosch, Infineon Technologies and NXP Semiconductors to build a plant in Dresden, which will have the capacity to manufacture 40,000 wafers a month for automotive, home products and the industrial sector.

The Taiwanese company will invest a total €3.5 billion for a 70 per cent stake in a new subsidiary dubbed European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Bosch, Infineon and NXP Semiconductors will each take 10 per cent and the factory is scheduled to open in 2027.

As part of a European Union (EU) push to bolster the continent’s semiconductor sector, Germany’s government will also invest €5 billion into the factory.

The EU unveiled the European Chips Act in February 2022, a €43 billion subsidy plan to double the continent’s chipmaking capacity by 2030.

Germany has proved attractive for big name chipmakers, with Intel also committing to build a €30 billion facility, due to open in 2028.

For TSMC, the plant will be its first in Europe and its third outside its traditional manufacturing bases of home market Taiwan and China.

CEO CC Wei said Europe is “highly promising for semiconductor innovation, particularly in the automotive and industrial fields”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association