 Trump takes parting shot at Huawei - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Trump takes parting shot at Huawei

18 JAN 2021

The US government targeted Huawei with additional trade restrictions, informing component suppliers it is revoking the licences required to export to the vendor and turning down requests for permits, Reuters reported.

Suppliers holding special licences which were notified of the move include Intel, with the US Department of Commerce (DoC) stating in an email it “intends to deny a significant number of licence requests for exports to Huawei and a revocation of at least one previously issued licence”, the news agency wrote.

Sources told Reuters eight licences were pulled from four companies, including Japanese flash memory chip maker Kioxia.

A Huawei representative declined to comment on the report, which it told Mobile World Live is yet to be confirmed.

The companies notified have 20 days to respond to the DoC, which has 40 days to advise them of any change in a decision. The companies then have 45 days to appeal, Reuters said.

Huawei was put on a DoC list restricting its access to US suppliers due to national security concerns in May 2019. The move prevents Huawei from buying components from US companies which don’t hold a licence.

Chinese media previously reported Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Samsung, SK Hynix, Macronix International and Chinese chip company Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp submitted applications, but only Intel publicly stated it had been approved.

In the final weeks of his administration, US President Donald Trump (pictured) stepped up his aggressive campaign against China.

Last week, Xiaomi was added to a list of companies deemed to have links with the Chinese military, while China found itself among several countries facing restrictions on network technology purchases due to supply chain security concerns.

Transactions with a host of Chinese apps have also been banned, and the New York Stock Exchange delisted the nation’s big-three mobile operators.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei pushes for Australia 6G role

Qualcomm cleared to export 4G chips to Huawei

Huawei readies 5.5G as bosses push evolution
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association