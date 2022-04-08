 TIM, KKR hit due diligence impasse - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

TIM, KKR hit due diligence impasse

08 APR 2022

Telecom Italia decided not to grant KKR access to its books for the purposes of due diligence, a move which could kill off the US investor’s €10.8 billion non-binding offer for the group.

In a letter dated 4 April, KKR told the operator’s board of directors it would not submit a formal bid unless it is able to carry out due diligence as requested from the start. However, Telecom Italia was not willing to open its books until a formal offer had been received.

After reviewing the matter, the board stated it “unanimously decided” it would “not be appropriate at this time” to grant KKR access to due diligence.

It’s not clear what KKR’s next step will be. Telecom Italia has stated it would be open to reconsidering a bid from the investor should it submit a “complete and attractive offer”, including a price per share.

KKR also indicated it is interested in exploring other transactions in relation to the group.

Meanwhile, Telecom Italia has been pursuing alternative strategies as part of an internal revamp, recently starting talks with state lender CDP on a potential merger of its fixed network with state-backed Open Fiber.

Earlier this year, CEO Pietro Labriola outlined a plan to separate the Italian operator into two units by splitting infrastructure assets from services operations.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

TIM starts network merger talks with CDP

TIM gets new offer from CVC

KKR closes $17B fund for infrastructure investment

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association