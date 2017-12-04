English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Tigo Colombia calls on regulator to step up

04 DEC 2017

INTERVIEW: Marcelo Cataldo, CEO of Tigo Colombia, fears the country’s growth is being harmed by the regulator’s failure to deal with fast-paced transformation in the industry, as he urged stricter laws against OTT players.

Speaking to Mobile World Live at the recent M360 LatAm event in Bogota, Cataldo said the Colombian market was experiencing the same transformation the rest of the world is seeing, with its legacy voice business being transformed by data.

But he highlighted a number of challenges facing the market which are “diminishing Colombian growth”.

Cataldo said certain macro-economic factors, for example, made it difficult for consumers to upgrade their smartphones to capitalise on the availability of better networks, which could explain why penetration in the country lagged even in comparison to the rest of the Latin American region.

Despite pushing 4G networks to its customers, the country’s penetration for the technology stood at 15 per cent compared with 20 per cent to 25 per cent across LatAm and 60 per cent to 70 per cent in Europe.

As well as pushing 4G, Tigo Colombia is also bullish about 5G in the country, with plans for imminent trials.

The operator is the country’s third largest player with a 16 per cent market share according to GSMA Intelligence.

Another factor harming the industry, according to Cataldo, was the support of the regulatory landscape, or lack of, against new players, such as the OTT segment.

“We need a regulator that considers all these new ecosystem [players],” he said: “For example, Netflix has 1 million customers in Colombia but it’s not regulated at all. It’s not even included in the ecosystem, so the regulator has to understand that these new players, with different functionalities, should be considered across the entire ecosystem.”

In the interview, Cataldo also hit out at government fees in Colombia, which are higher than the rest of the region.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Interview: Tigo Colombia

Colombia impulsa la tecnología para tomar posiciones en la economía global

LatAm operators differ on 5G plans
M360 Latin America 2017 Articles

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association