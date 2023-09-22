 The Friday File: 22 September 2023 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Las Vegas 2023
Unwrapped
MWC Shanghai 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Big Tech

The Friday File: 22 September 2023

22 SEP 2023
Blackboard with chalk words top stories on with two lines below

Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks of the week, with speakers at Digital Transformation World detailing AI and turnaround strategies, Elon Musk proposing a monthly fee for X and contract manufacture Foxconn revealing plans to double the size of its business in India.

Telia boss urges telcos to clarify why they exist

What happened: Telco executives in Copenhagen pushed for operators to reinvent for the digital age and debated best practices for implementing ethical principles for AI.

Why it matters: Telia CEO Allison Kirkby urged operators to remember to focus on the core, “because that’s how we believed we could first get back to growth”. Meanwhile, digital bosses from Vodafone UK and BT Group debated which groups should be responsible for defining ethical principles for AI, showcasing a divide over how much responsibility those building the systems should have.

Telia boss urges telcos to clarify why they exist

Musk raises prospect of charging for X in bot battle

What happened: In an effort to combat the presence of bots on the platform, owner Elon Musk suggested the social media platform formerly known as Twitter could introduce a monthly subscription fee.

Why it matters: X previously introduced a premium service called X Premium, but access to the wider platform is currently free to all, with a shift to a paid model a bold step and likely to turn away most users. Various media described Musk’s proposal to move to a paywall as “dropping a bombshell”, and a number of posts on X suggested users aren’t sure if they can afford another service.

Musk raises prospect of charging for X in bot battle

How fast can Foxconn gear up in India?

What happened: iPhone maker Foxconn outlined plans to ramp up its presence in India by doubling investment and employment, with chair Liu Young tipping the south Asian nation to become a new manufacturing centre for the world.

Why it matters: Apple is diversifying production geographically by capitalising on a growing labour market in India. Canalys analyst Sanyam Chaurasia expects the country to account as much as 25 per cent of total iPhone output in 2025, up from the current 7 per cent. Opensignal VP of analysis Ian Fogg, however, noted shifting significant amounts of iPhone production outside of China is a long process because of the ongoing dependence on component suppliers in China.

Blog: How fast can Foxconn gear up in India?

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association