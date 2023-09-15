 The Friday File: 15 September 2023 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_5G+

The Friday File: 15 September 2023

15 SEP 2023
Blackboard with chalk words top stories on with two lines below

Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks of the week, as Apple held its annual launch event, Arm commenced its IPO and speculation continued to ramp about 5G capabilities in another new Huawei device.

Apple ports USB-C into iPhone 15, updates Watch

What happened: Apple launched its iPhone 15 line, making the expected switch from its Lightning connector to USB-C to comply with forthcoming European regulations.

Why it matters: Apple’s move to a USB-C is a success story for regulators. Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, stated while the shift might be irksome, it is ultimately a victory for common sense. Richard Windsor, founder of blog Radio Free Mobile, believes the vendor’s event was “one of the most inconsequential for some time”, due to only incremental upgrades being announced.

Arm IPO to rake in almost $4.9B

What happened: Arm conducted a long-awaited IPO, pricing shares at $51 each, a sum which raised almost $5 billion for parent SoftBank Group and valued the company at $54.5 billion. Various reports noted the price surged 25 per cent in initial trading on the Nasdaq yesterday (14 September).

Why it matters: The final price was at the top end of a guidance range and is a testament to high demand which led to orders reportedly being oversubscribed by ten times. More than $700 million in stock was also taken up by a consortium comprising of Intel, Apple, Nvidia, Samsung and TSMC, among others, confirming rumours of interest from major heavyweights in the technology sector.

Huawei 5G chip speculation mounts as foldable drops

What happened: Huawei unveiled the Mate X5 foldable in China, which media speculated was the latest of its devices to offer 5G capabilities.

Why it matters: As with the Mate 60 Pro unveiled two weeks ago, Huawei did not identify the chipset or reveal network connectivity options in the Mate X5. Nikkei Asia branded both devices as 5G capable, being powered by in-house chips which has been heralded in China as a major win over US sanctions. The company announced plans to hold a more formal product launch event on 25 September, when it could reveal more details.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association