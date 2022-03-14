 Telstra chief targets rapid migration off 4G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Telstra chief targets rapid migration off 4G

14 MAR 2022

INTERVIEW: Telstra CEO Andrew Penn (pictured) highlighted the importance of quickly migrating users to its 5G network as it is significantly more efficient than the operator’s LTE infrastructure, targeting 85 per cent of all mobile traffic running on the next-generation system by 2025.

Less than two years after launch, 5G service is available to 80 per cent of the population while also covering 80 per cent of the landmass, Penn said in an interview with Mobile World Live at MWC Barcelona 2022.

“In a country of Australia’s scale, that actually is pretty significant.”

He said the more demand it moves to the 5G network, the more 4G capacity it frees up, “then the aggregation of the two is a great place to be”.

The operator deployed 5G service using the 3.6GHz band in May 2019 and acquired mmWave spectrum in April 2021.

About 40 per cent of its 8.7 million post-paid customers have 5G plans and handsets.

While noting some operators around the world were reticent on moving to 5G due to concerns about return on investment, Penn explained Telstra’s thinking was it knows demand for bandwidth is soaring, “so the quicker I can get to a more efficient technology the better, and then I will be able to monetise it”.

He added Telstra’s next big push will be to build out its mmWave radio to deliver more capacity, but noted it needs to see compatible devices coming in at a price people can afford.

Click here for more.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Unicom ARPU recovers

Optus lights first 5G site in Tasmania

China 5G connection growth continues
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association