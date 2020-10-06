 Telia seals deal to offload carrier unit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telia seals deal to offload carrier unit

06 OCT 2020

Telia struck an agreement with investment company Polhem Infra to sell its carrier business for SEK9.45 billion ($1 billion), as recently appointed CEO Allison Kirkby continues to streamline the operator’s business.

In a statement, Telia explained the proposed sale terms would include the establishment of a long-term partnership between it and Telia Carrier, to continue to provision services and develop new solutions for its customers.

Under Polhem Infra’s ownership, Telia added the carrier business would be able to drive investment in network development, services and customer care programmes as it aims to bring benefits to content providers, operators and enterprises.

The sale represents another divestment under Kirkby’s relatively short time in charge so far, after it sold a major stake in operator Turkcell in June for $530 million.

Kirkby then announced a review of its cost base, in an attempt to make efficiency savings, which she said was one of her immediate priorities.

Commenting on the Polhem Infra deal, Kirkby said the majority of the proceeds would be used to strengthen its balance sheet, and provide a solid financial base for Telia.

”The divestment of Telia Carrier highlights the value Telia has built in its digital infrastructure – and today we are able to crystallise some of that value. As a consequence, we can now fully concentrate on our Nordic and Baltic footprint,” she added.

The sale is still subject to regulatory approvals, and is expected to complete in the first half of 2021.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telia seals Afghan exit with Roshan Telecom deal

Telia hunts for fresh cost cuts, reports TV unit hit

Telia lines up exec changes

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association