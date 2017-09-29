English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telia claims European first with live 5G trials

29 SEP 2017

Telia said it aims “to be the first in the world to bring 5G to partners and clients”, after claiming a European first with two trials showcasing the technology on a live, pre-commercial, public 5G network in Tallinn, Estonia.

In a press briefing Telia, alongside partners Ericsson and Intel, revealed it had provided a “high-speed 5G connection” via Wi-Fi to passengers on a commercial cruise ship, as well as displaying an industrial use case on a construction excavator (pictured) which it was able to remotely control via augmented reality (AR).

The trials follow another European first claimed by the Telia and Ericsson partnership, when the companies completed an outdoor test on a live pre-standard 5G network in Kista, Sweden in October 2016.

Both companies have spoken of their ambitions to bring 5G to customers in Stockholm and Tallinn in 2018.

Nordics and Baltics
During the briefing, Telia Estonia’s CTO Kirke Saar said the company remained confident of meeting its goals, while stating the Nordics and Baltics were best positioned to benefit from 5G because “they are the most digitalised regions in the world”.

“Showing capabilities for those markets is absolutely vital,” she said.

Saar also explained why Estonia, in particular, was chosen to complete the live network trial, and the value of showcasing a “real life 5G environment”.

“Estonia is a small site, but on the other hand, it has a very innovative mindset and that makes it the perfect place to test and launch new technologies.”

“Deploying these early 5G solutions is equally vital because it enables us to show how the various technologies integrate into different types of areas and in which type of environments it performs best,” she said.

5G comes to life
Revealing more details on the two use cases, Telia said the ship trial was conducted in partnership with Tallink, an Estonian shipping company.

Completed in September 2017 the trial, through a 5G-like connection, enabled Wi-Fi usage for 2,000 passengers on a ship while it was still docked in the harbour.

Meanwhile, the second trial showcased the potential value for the industrial sector, which is a widely touted benefit of 5G.

Conducted during an EU Digital Summit in Tallinn on 28 September, participants were able to experience remote control of machinery. In this case, an industrial excavator was operated using an AR remote control over a connection with low latency.

“This highlights the capabilities and opportunities 5G will bring to harsh or dangerous industrial settings,” Telia stated.

Sweden-based vendor Ericsson provided a pre-commerial 5G base station for the trial, while Intel used its 5G Mobile Trial Platform to provide millimetre wave connectivity.

Per Narvinger, head of customer unit, northern and central Europe at Ericsson, added the vendor was working with 36 operators globally on 5G, and trials such as these provided “valuable input” on its work in developing the technology.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Qualcomm confident on early 2019 5G launch

SK Telecom, Samsung claim 4G to 5G handoff first

Blog: Operators must go all in on the latest buzz
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association