 Telia claims positive start to strategy revamp - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telia claims positive start to strategy revamp

23 APR 2021

Telia maintained its outlook for 2021, despite recording revenue and net income declines in the first quarter, as CEO Allison Kirkby (pictured) insisted the company remained resilient in the face of ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) headwinds.

In an earnings statement, Kirkby pointed to a return to EBITDA growth of 2.2 per cent year-on-year as a reason for optimism, reaching SEK7.2 billion ($855.6 million), which the CEO said gave it positive start to its recent strategy revamp to “create a better Telia”.

Revenue dropped 2.7 per cent to SEK21.8 billion, put down to lower roaming and an acceleration of legacy declines in Sweden, although offset by growth in its mobile, broadband and TV convergence play, along with equipment sales. In its home market, sales of SEK8.4 billion were 1 per cent higher.

Telia added it expects Sweden to experience positive trends in the second part of 2021, driven by commercial activities and better efficiency.

In Finland, Telia’s second-largest market, revenue fell 9.1 per cent to SEK3.5 billion on lower service revenues and exchange rate fluctuations. Norway also declined 3.5 per cent to SEK3.3 billion and Denmark 10.4 per cent to SEK1.3 billion.

Kirkby added “strategy execution” was now underway and its transformation programme was ramping, while it was also acclerating 5G having secured spectrum at “attractive investment levels” in Sweden and Denmark.

Net income declined 15 per cent to SEK974 million.

Infrastructure
As part of the strategy overhaul revealed at the start of 2021, the company also unveiled Telia Asset Management, a division which will own and manage infrastructure assets.

Telia explained the unit was now fully operational, and actively reviewing tower assets in Norway and Finland.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Wireless, WarnerMedia lift AT&T

Orange boosted by MEA gains, feels pain in Spain

Tele2 looks to a post-pandemic world

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association