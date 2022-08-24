Telenor reshuffles top team in biz revamp

Telenor Group revealed changes to its executive management team as part of wider efforts to strengthen its operations in the Nordic region and Asia, with effect from September.

Petter-Borre Furberg, CEO of Telenor Norway, is to become head of Telenor Nordics and will oversee the business units in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

The previous head of Nordics, Jukka Leinonen, retired in June. Birgitte Engebretsen is to succeed Furberg as Telenor Norway CEO.

Meanwhile, Jorgen Arentz Rostrup is to head up the Asia business. Telenor noted it is strengthening its regional office in Singapore to support merger processes in Thailand and Malaysia, and develop operations in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Telenor Group president and CEO Sigve Brekke (pictured) explained the objective is to reinforce the collaboration between the four Nordic business units, “while Asia will focus on building scale in partnership with others”.

“I strongly believe in strengthening our regions and giving them more independence”.

Additions

In addition, the group created two new units, Telenor Infrastructure and Adjacent Business.

Dan Ouchterlony, EVP of financial services and venture at media group Schibsted, is to lead the Adjacent Business unit with effect from 19 September. The focus will be on creating new services which sit alongside Telenor’s core connectivity business.

On LinkedIn, Ouchterlony said more will be revealed about the new unit’s goals at Telenor’s capital markets day on 20 September.

Jannicke Hilland, CEO of utility company Eviny, will become head of Telenor Infrastructure from 1 October. The unit’s remit will be to “gather and refine the value of Telenor’s infrastructure in the Nordics”.