Telenor Norway CEO hails 5G, IoT potential

INTERVIEW: Norway is home to some of the most technologically advanced mobile customers in the world, a factor Telenor Norway plans to use to guide development of its 5G network and services.

Berit Svendsesn, CEO of the operator (pictured), told Mobile World Live the country will be a testbed for 5G services which will then also be deployed in Sweden and Denmark. Norway is the ideal market because mobile phone usage is increasing by around 50 per cent each year, creating a demand for the additional capacity 5G will deliver.

While the executive sees Norway as an ideal testing ground for future technologies, she noted the country is also a strong candidate as a leader in IoT. Norway tops the rankings in terms of M2M services, Svendsen said, noting machine communications are a “frontrunner for IoT”.

Telenor Norway is preparing to launch NB-IoT in the country (and Sweden) in October. Svendsen explained Telenor Norway is also using the technology for its own benefit, for example using drones for network maintenance, or offering customers the chance to heat holiday cabins before their arrival.

When the technology launches, the operator expects to “see a lot of new use cases” for IoT, Svendsen added.

