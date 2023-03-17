 Telenor, CK Hutchison rumoured to be in dual deal talks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telenor, CK Hutchison rumoured to be in dual deal talks

17 MAR 2023

CK Hutchison held talks with Telenor about combining their respective mobile operations in Denmark and Sweden, Financial Times reported, as the conglomerate eyes in-market consolidation opportunities for some of its 3-branded units.

The rumours follow the release of CK Hutchison Holding’s 2022 earnings statement, which includes its various other business interests including ports, retail and infrastructure alongside its telecoms company.

In the filing, it noted its business which runs 3 Group Europe would be “exploring in-market consolidation opportunities, as well as pursuing initiatives to effect an asset-light strategy, including network sharing, in order to enhance profitability”.

Telenor declined to comment on reports of its involvement in any discussions.

Financial Times reported its sources said talks were in the early stages and CK Hutchison had also scoped out other options.

GSMA Intelligence statistics for Q4 2022 place CK Hutchison’s 3 operation in Denmark as the third-largest by mobile connections, with 1.5 million. Telenor ranked second on 1.6 million, behind TDC (3.3 million).

In Sweden the pair are third and fourth in the market by the same metric, with 3 Sweden on 2.4 million and Telenor almost 3 million. The top two are Tele2 (4 million) and Telia (4.7 million).

Alongside the rumours about the future of CK Hutchison’s businesses in Sweden and Denmark, the company has been in talks for months with Vodafone Group about a potential tie-up in the UK.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

True, dtac close merger to create market leader

Telenor eyes varied private network opportunity

True, dtac merger faces fresh delays
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association