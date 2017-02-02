English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Telenor boss stresses importance of a digital strategy

02 FEB 2017
telenor-ceo

Telenor Group has “not given up on its ambition to be a growth company”, president and CEO Sigve Brekke (pictured) said, as he placed a big focus on the operator’s ongoing digitisation efforts following a modest Q4.

Brekke, speaking at the company’s capital markets day, which was held in conjunction with the release of its quarterly earnings announcement, admitted “it is not easy to find a direction of where we want to go”, and said it was now key to “embrace” digital platforms and build global services for future growth.

“Entering 2017, our priorities our clear. We will continue to digitise our core business in order to build strong and engaging customer relations, and to capture the efficiency opportunities that digitisation brings,” he said in a statement. The operator previously announced it will also reorganise its business units into regional clusters in March to streamline its global operations.

Indeed, 2016 served to highlight the need for Telenor to establish new avenues for the future, amid slowing growth in its traditional voice and data businesses. Brekke added the year had been challenging in many of its main markets.

Revenue in Q4 decreased by 1 per cent to NOK33.1 billion ($4 billion), from NOK33.5 billion in the same period of 2015. On an organic basis, revenue grew 1 per cent year-on-year, which Telenor said was led by customer growth and rising mobile data usage across its Asia operations. However, the growth was partially offset by intense competition in its Thai, Malaysian and Danish markets, which continued during the quarter.

The company swung to a profit of NOK2.3 billion during the quarter, overturning a NOK1.1 billion  loss in the comparable 2015 quarter due to lower one-time charges and improved performance from its affiliates including VimpelCom.

Overall mobile subscriptions increased by 3 million during the quarter, taking Telenor’s total to 214 million. The increase was due to strong growth in Bangladesh and Pakistan, and partially offset by decreases in its India unit and Thailand.

Reports this week suggested Telenor would be interested in pitching its Indian business into a three-way merger with Aircel and RCom.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Nokia looks to the future following tough Q4

Vodafone CEO vows to fight on in India

Cook talks-up Apple Pay growth

Money

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association