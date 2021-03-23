 Telegram scores $1B funding for growth, content boost - Mobile World Live
Home

Telegram scores $1B funding for growth, content boost

23 MAR 2021

Messaging service provider Telegram raised more than $1 billion in debt financing as part of plans to grow its global presence and drive a strategy to entice content creators and small businesses to the platform.

In a blog, CEO Pavel Durov said the amount was raised through a bond sale to global investors.

Durove explained “some of the largest and most knowledgeable” global investors participated, with the funding enabling it to remain “independent” and work to become “a financially sustainable project”.

In December 2020 Durov outlined a goal of providing revenue to Telegram content creators and small businesses by adding features including premium stickers and advertising.

The company aims to begin generating revenue this year in a “non-intrusive way”.

Telegram launched in 2013 and had amassed more than 500 million users by late January, when figures were boosted by an exodus from Facebook-owned WhatsApp.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

