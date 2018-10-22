Telefonica wants block on Vodafone, Liberty deal

Telefonica Deutschland’s CEO Markus Haas called on antitrust regulators to block Vodafone Group’s deal to acquire Liberty Global’s major European assets, warning the tie-up will end competition in the German cable TV market.

In a statement viewed by Reuters, Haas said the deal would lead to a “quasi-monopolisation of important parts of the infrastructure, which is of decisive importance for the economic future of Germany to take place”.

Vodafone agreed in May to acquire Liberty Global’s assets in Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania, along with the prize asset of German cable operator Unity Media, in an €18.4 billion deal.

The company filed for approval for the deal on Friday (19 October), documents on the European Commission’s (EC’s) website showed. The EC said it will publish a review of the deal by 27 November and could either clear it with or without concessions, or open a full-scale investigation which would lead to a longer approval process, if it is approved at all.

Telefonica Deutschland, controlled by the Spain-based company, operates mainly mobile services and will face a bigger threat from Vodafone, which will use the tie-up to offer converged mobile and fixed-line operations if the deal is approved.

The Vodafone, Liberty Global tie-up was also criticised by Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hoettges shortly after it was first announced. He said deal represented the remonopolisation of the country’s cable market and would distort competition.

However, Deutsche Telekom is yet to call on regulators to block the deal.