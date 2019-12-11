 Telefonica picks Huawei for German 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica picks Huawei for German 5G

11 DEC 2019

Telefonica Deutschland outlined plans to increase investments in its network over the next two years, to expand its LTE footprint and rapidly deploy 5G, with Huawei named as a supplier.

In a statement, the German operator said it selected Huawei and Nokia as 5G RAN suppliers, ahead of a commercial launch in 2020. It opted to partner with two vendors “to create diversity” in the network and “avoid dependencies on one supplier”.

Telefonica’s decision comes despite continued uncertainty about whether the German government will block Huawei from participating in 5G rollouts. The operator said the work of both vendors would be “subject to the successful safety certification of the technology and the companies according to the legal provisions in Germany”.

Last week, Reuters reported Deutsche Telekom had halted further 5G deals as it awaits an official government stance on Huawei.

Network strategy
Telefonica Deutschland said it wants to significantly accelerate growth between 2020 and 2022, targeting at least a 5 per cent rise in sales and increased profitability which will, in turn, be pumped into network expansion.

To help, its board proposed a dividend cut to €0.17 per share, from €0.27 per share in 2018.

The company said it currently invests around €1 billion a year, most of which goes into its network. Between 2020 and 2022, it intends to invest around 17 per cent to 18 per cent of revenue into a nationwide LTE expansion and 5G deployment.

Telefonica plans to launch 5G in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt during Q1 2020. By 2022, it hopes to cover 30 cities and a total of 16 million people.

Commenting on the plans, CEO Markus Haas said 5G was ushering in “a growth phase” for the company.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vodafone NZ turns on 5G in major cities

Samsung dominates nascent 5G smartphone market

Nokia postpones Daimler court case

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association