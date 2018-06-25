English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Telefonica lays down digital rights manifesto

25 JUN 2018

Telefonica called for an international digital bill of rights to protect individuals, promote responsible business practices from multinational internet platforms, and ensure artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT developments benefit the whole of society.

In a new edition of the operator’s wide-ranging Manifesto for a New Digital Deal, Telefonica CEO Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete (pictured) outlined the need for sweeping new guidelines shaped by public-private collaborations.

“Now is the time to reach a new settlement, a new digital deal which ensures that the significant benefits of the new cognitive world are made available to everyone,” Alvarez-Pallete said.

The document highlights the need to focus on how people’s everyday lives are being impacted by technological developments – including data collection, use of AI and the effect of automation on employees of companies in impacted industries.

Alvarez-Pallete added in this new era, companies and countries should “seek to preserve democracy and humanity, ensuring that technology serves to improve the lives of individuals in every part of the world.”

“Businesses must take responsibility for the impact of technology on our lives,” he noted. “We will need to modernise our policies and norms to ensure fair competition and innovation. This manifesto aims to initiate the debate on how we can achieve human-centric digitalisation.”

Manifesto
Development of its new plan comes four years after the launch of its first Digital Manifesto focused on providing an open and safe internet.

The new policy document outlines a number of proposed measures and goals including: ensuring digitalisation is an inclusive process; adaptation of social and fiscal policies to ensure citizens benefit from digital (including reskilling employees in jobs impacted by automation); fair taxation of digital players; an overhaul of privacy rules; development of global platforms committed to social development; AI ethics guidelines; and the creation of an international digital bill of rights.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telefonica details network personalisation plans

Telefonica backs global approach to IoT protection

Telefonica chief dismisses prospect of Germany exit

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association