 Telefonica goes round again, chief bags upped support - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica goes round again, chief bags upped support

23 APR 2021

Telefonica revealed its first rebrand in more than 20 years at the company’s AGM, where chairman and CEO Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete (pictured) was re-elected to its board for a further four-year term with increased backing from shareholders.

The company noted its new logo reflects extensive restructuring efforts started in 2019. Its previous branding had been used since 1998.

It stated the latest logo “recalls” one from 1984 which was also a prominent letter T made-up of small circles, but was predominantly lime green. It will be used across its brands featuring the Telefonica name, though not replace consumer-facing identities including O2 and Movistar.

Alvarez-Pallete was re-elected to the company’s board with 84.6 per cent of votes compared with the 80.2 per cent he received in 2017. He has been chairman and CEO since 2016, having already spent ten years on its board.

During his most recent term, the company unveiled its wide-reaching restructure, divested a number of assets, announced a massive UK tie-up with Liberty Global’s fixed unit, introduced measures to limit the impact of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and progressed efforts to slash its debt.

Addressing investors at the online meeting, Alvarez-Pallete said the company’s restructure had continued despite the pandemic, with the health crisis also driving the case for digitalisation already being championed by the operator.

“During the initial confinement, digitalisation advanced as much as it would have done in five years,” he said. “Every month of confinement, we made a year’s progress in digitisation.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Regulator clears Telefonica, Liberty Global UK megadeal

Virgin Media chief nets top job for Telefonica UK JV

Telefonica, IBM deploy open RAN trial in Argentina

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association