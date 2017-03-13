English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Telefonica hopes Aura will put users in control

13 MAR 2017

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Telefonica believes its cognitive intelligence platform Aura will give users full transparency around their use of services – a capability the operator hopes subscribers will take advantage of instead of contacting call centres.

In an interview with Mobile World Live, Telefonica’s chief data officer Chema Alonso (pictured) said the operator has 350 million users worldwide, most of whom have similar issues. For instance, 45 per cent of calls received by customer services are related to bill clarification, finding out about services, and finding out how to watch Game of Thrones.

Telefonica hopes all of this can be answered by Aura, its chatbot-based customer-service agent, which Alonso explained can be accessed through several means – be it a mobile app, Microsoft Hololens (which he demonstrated at the launch of the platform), Amazon’s Alexa or even Skype.

The channel is not important, he stressed, adding that it should be whatever comes naturally to users.

He also explained Aura gives consumers three powers: accessing Telefonica services and getting things done in real time; “full transparency about their life in Telefonica” through a feature called ‘my timeline’; and enriching users’ lives with data.

Alonso also spoke about how his background as a hacker and a cyber security expert has helped him in his current role at Telefonica.

To see the full interview, click here.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Keynote 1: Mobile. The Next Element – Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete Lopez, Telefonica

Mobile leaders say intelligence key to innovating

Telefonica confident of earnings stability in 2017

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association