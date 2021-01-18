 Telefonica Deutschland outlines open RAN targets - Mobile World Live
Home

Telefonica Deutschland outlines open RAN targets

18 JAN 2021

Telefonica Deutschland reportedly plans to up its use of open RAN, outlining a goal to deploy the technology in 1,000 mobile phone sites after the start of rollout later this year.

In an interview with Reuters, Matthias Sauder, director access and transport networks at Telefonica, said the operator planned to advance the conversion of its radio network to open RAN, aiming to equip the sites within 18 months of a deployment due to commence in the back half of this year.

It also has designs on expanding its pilot to include all frequency ranges.

Telefonica has been a vocal backer of open RAN, claiming a market first at the end of 2020 with the deployment of the technology in a pilot across three sites in Bavaria.

In September 2020, its Spain-based parent signed a partnership with Rakuten Mobile covering ecosystem developments, and it was also one of the first members of the O-RAN Alliance.

Sauder added it would look to increase its base of partners to develop open RAN, stating it would also conduct tests with Nokia this year.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

