 Telefonica CEO hails telecom environmental efforts - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica CEO hails telecom environmental efforts

25 MAY 2022

Telefonica CEO Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete (pictured) told the World Economic Forum in Davos environmental and digital transitions are firmly linked as he highlighted the role telecoms can play in enabling other industry sectors to improve energy efficiency.

Alvarez-Pallete cited projections digital technologies and services have the capacity to reduce global emissions by between 15 per cent and 35 per cent by 2030.

The Telefonica chief argued “green and digital transitions go hand-in-hand” and called for telecoms infrastructure to be recognised as “sustainable investments”, claiming “smart infrastructure” is a “game changer for a net-zero economy”.

Alvarez-Pallete did not waste the opportunity to point to Telefonica’s own ambition to achieve net zero emissions across its entire footprint by 2040, again hailing its position as one of the industry’s leaders in this area.

The Spain-based group recently completed its latest sustainable bond issue of €1 billion, with the cash earmarked for green network initiatives and social projects.

“At Telefonica we are walking the walk”, the CEO said. The group was able to reduce its own emissions by 70 per cent in 2021, he noted.

Measures implemented include replacing legacy fixed copper and mobile networks with more energy efficient technologies such as fibre and 5G.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Telefonica raises €1B in latest green bond issue

Telefónica recauda 1.000 millones de euros en su última emisión de bonos verdes

Telefonica on the up despite adverse conditions

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association