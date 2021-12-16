 Telecom Italia cuts forecast for a third time - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telecom Italia cuts forecast for a third time

16 DEC 2021

Telecom Italia was forced to cut its earnings forecast for the third time in a year, mainly attributable to its fixed-line business and lower than expected revenue from a streaming partnership with Dazn.

The operator issued a statement warning it expected a low-teens decrease in 2021 organic EBITDA-AL for its Italian business.

Telecom Italia agreed a €1 billion streaming deal with Dazn covering Italian football earlier this year, however it is now trying to cut the cost of the agreement.

Any non-recurring provisions will be determined on the basis of its renegotiation and would be booked in its 2021 financial statements, it explained.

The warning comes two months after it forecast a high single digit decrease for the year and a previous expectation of a mid single digit drop.

When issuing the cut forecast in October, Telecom Italia’s largest shareholder Vivendi ordered an extraordinary meeting to discuss the operator’s strategy.

Shortly after, US private equity company KKR launched a €10.7 billion takeover offer and the bid was followed by the resignation of CEO Luigi Gubitosi.

Telecom Italia’s board are due to meet tomorrow (17 December) to discuss the takeover offer.

Reuters reported Vivendi is also considering a board shake-up in an attempt to oust Gubitosi from his seat, which he retained despite resigning as CEO, believing the executive is a key reason for the operator’s poor performance.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

High-ranking Telecom Italia execs follow CEO to exit

Vivendi open to state control of Telecom Italia network

Telecom Italia facing employee strike over upheaval

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association