 Telecom Italia confirms Labriola as next CEO - Mobile World Live
Home

Telecom Italia confirms Labriola as next CEO

24 JAN 2022

Telecom Italia’s board of directors unanimously appointed Pietro Labriola (pictured) as the company’s new CEO, a move expected after he was handed control of the group following the departure of Luigi Gubitosi in November 2021.

In a statement, Telecom Italia noted Labriola had the full support of the operator’s nomination and remuneration committee, and he would continue to serve in his current role as GM.

Labriola resigned from his role at Telecom Italia Brasil, where he served as CEO since 2019.

The executive had been the front runner following Gubitosi’s departure less than a week after Telecom Italia received a takeover bid from investment company KKR.

During the two-month period between his official appointment, it was clear Labriola’s influence over the operator was increasing as he closed in on the job.

Last week, he reportedly presented a plan to managers outlining the future direction of the company should it reject KKR’s takeover bid.

Labriola notably also has significant backing from Vivendi, the Italian operator’s largest shareholder.

The incoming CEO stated driving the group “to realise its full potential and maximising the value of our assets in the interests of all our shareholders” were key goals.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

