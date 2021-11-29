 Telecom Italia CEO departs following KKR bid - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telecom Italia CEO departs following KKR bid

29 NOV 2021

Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi resigned less than a week after the operator received a takeover bid from investment company KKR, with the boss of subsidiary TIM Brasil Pietro Labriola handed control of the group on a temporary basis.

The operator stated it accepted Gubitosi’s resignation late on 26 November and removed his powers, but he remained a member of the board.

Gubitosi’s departure was expected: Reuters reported he had informed the board he was ready to resign if his exit would speed the process of evaluating and deciding on KKR’s €10.7 billion takeover bid.

Prior to KKR’s bid, Gubitosi was subject to pressure from the company’s current largest single shareholder Vivendi, which was reportedly considering a change at the top following a poor financial performance.

Gubitosi’s exit means Telecom Italia has lost four chief executives in six years. He was appointed in November 2018, replacing Amos Genish.

Succession
Labriola has been named as general manager of Telecom Italia, tasked with ensuring the smooth running of the group, while he remains as CEO of TIM Brasil.

Current chairman Salvatore Rossi also takes on additional responsibilities, including overseeing Telecom Italia’s assets which are of national security interest.

Telecom Italia stated it will it put a CEO succession planning process in place.

Earlier this month, when Gubitosi faced pressure from Vivendi, Reuters reported the French group was keen for Labriola to potentially take on the role permanently, so he could be a candidate.

Vivendi is resisting KKR’s takeover offer, insisting it is not interested in selling its 24 per cent stake in Telecom Italia.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telecom Italia boss prepared to walk

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Vivendi scotches KKR, Telecom Italia talk

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association