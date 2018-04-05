English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

McAfee CEO sees tech, society collide in security debate

05 APR 2018

INTERVIEW: As the mobile industry grapples with increasing cybersecurity threats and presses for technology fixes, McAfee CEO Christopher Young (pictured) noted it must also address societal factors which influence the balance between privacy and security.

Young told Mobile World Live tensions exist between the need to deliver good security and privacy considerations, such as what information can be uncovered by law enforcement during an investigation. He said those debates aren’t just about technology fixes, but also about social values and urged the industry to tackle such thorny questions head-on.

“We need to talk about what happens when in order to investigate an issue, a cybersecurity issue, it could potentially put privacy at risk. Or what happens when we raise the standards of privacy through regulation, like GDPR as an example, and how does that put security at risk. What are the right balances and trade-offs we need to make, and when and under what circumstances should those trade-offs be made?”

“You need both. You need good privacy, you need good security, and sometimes you need to actually debate and understand where the touchpoints are so you can make good decisions.”

Click here to see the full interview, including Young’s comments on IoT security and how the industry can address vulnerabilities.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Facebook ups privacy settings

Interview: McAfee

Google uncovers smartphone security vulnerability

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association