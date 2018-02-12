English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

TDC accepts $6.6B takeover: abandons MTG deal

12 FEB 2018

Danish operator TDC Group accepted a takeover bid worth $6.6 billion from three local pension funds and Australia-based financial group Macquarie, just days after rebuffing the same consortium’s initial advances.

In a statement, TDC confirmed its board of directors recommended shareholders accept an offer of DKK50.25 ($8.28) per share made by pension funds ATP, PFA, PKA and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets. The bid represents a premium of 30 per cent to TDC’s average share price of DKK38.48 for the three months to end-January.

The deal, at least for now, puts an end to a week of uncertainty surrounding the Danish company.

A $2.5 billion deal TDC Group struck a fortnight ago for media company Modern Times Group’s (MTG) Nordic subsidiary was abandoned as a result of this latest development, the Danish company confirmed.

Uncertainty
It was revealed last week the same consortium approached TDC with an indicative takeover offer, valuing the company at DKK47 per share, but the proposal was rejected by TDC for not being in “the best interest of shareholders and stakeholders”.

The initial approach for TDC came just a week after the Danish company agreed its own takeover deal with MTG, in a move the operator said would create Europe’s first fully integrated media and communications provider.

But, in light of takeover interest, it appears TDC’s board decided against its standalone ambitions.

TDC chairman Pierre Danon, explained: “After careful review of our options, the board of directors of TDC believes that the consortium’s offer represents the most compelling value and the highest transaction certainty benefitting the TDC shareholders.”

Swedish-operator Telia, which was linked to a potential acquisition of TDC in the past, issued a statement earlier today (12 February) stating it had considered a deal for TDC, but was presently not in talks with the Danish operator.

A representative for pension fund group PFA told Bloomberg Macquarie will own 50 per cent of TDC if the deal is completed, while the remaining stake will be divided equally among the other three companies.

The deal is still subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearance.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

TDC takeover talks cast doubt on MTG move

TDC Group rebuffs $6B takeover bid

TDC, MTG forge Nordic multiplay deal

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association