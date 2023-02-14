T-Mobile US tech chief plans exit

T-Mobile US named current EVP and network chief Ulf Ewaldsson as the successor to Neville Ray (pictured), who plans to stand down from his role as president of technology later this year.

Ray was instrumental in building operator’s network from 2G to 5G during a 23-year career with the company: CEO Mike Sievert also credited his work in assembling its technology team.

During his time, Ray oversaw the operator’s launches of 3G, its first Android smartphone using UMTS, HSPA+ and nationwide LTE, along with a combination with Metro PCS and the acquisition of 600MHz spectrum.

He developed what would become the company’s so-called layer cake approach for combining various bands of spectrum and the integration of Sprint’s mid-band spectrum which provided network assets to launch T-Mobile’s standalone 5G network.

Sievert noted Ewaldsson taking over Neville’s role was a “thoughtfully planned succession”.

The former Ericsson executive joined the company four years ago as SVP of technology transformation.

Analyst Jeff Kagan told Mobile World Live Ray had led T-Mobile through a tumultuous two decades, but was also key in its recovery and solid performance today.

And Recon Analytics analyst Roger Entner believes Ray is going out on top after leading the operator’s 5G efforts, noting Ewaldsson has big shoes to fill.

“If he would have continued, I think he would have been president of CTIA,” the analyst said adding Ray also “put a huge amount of time and effort into 5G Americas.”