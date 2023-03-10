 T-Mobile US extends CEO contract by five years - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile US extends CEO contract by five years

10 MAR 2023

T-Mobile US filed paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to extend the contract of president and CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) by up to five years, updating a contract he signed in 2019 to succeed John Legere.

Sievert’s deal covers the period to 1 April 2028 with the option for annual extensions. Any notice period would span 90 days.

An annual base salary of $1.7 million came into effect at the start of the year, with automatic increases in place along with long-term incentives of restricted stock worth up to $18.5 million.

The CEO is also in line for a one-off award of common stock on 1 April equal to $10 million divided by the average closing price over the 30 days to 27 March.

Recon Analytics analyst Roger Entner told Mobile World Live (MWL) Sievert’s on-target earnings will be level with, or above those of AT&T CEO John Stankey and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg.

He argued T-Mobile was keen to prevent “turbulence” in its management, adding the move also gives it “a lot of room for succession planning”.

Entner cited Callie Field, president of T-Mobile’s business group; Mike Katz, president of marketing, innovation and experience Mike Katz; and consumer group head Jon Freier as likely internal successors, unless parent Deutsche Telekom “goes crazy and parachutes over an executive”.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile US taps AWS edge, private network products

T-Mobile US tech chief plans exit

T-Mobile US leads post-paid phone adds in Q4

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association