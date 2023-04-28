T-Mobile US bests rivals in post-paid additions

T-Mobile US again topped rivals AT&T and Verizon for post-paid subscriber growth in Q1, but revenue fell due in part to consumers delaying phone upgrades.

CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) stated T-Mobile’s broadband growth also outpaced the market, predicting its figure will be ahead of the combined total from Comcast, Verizon and AT&T and Charter Communications, which is scheduled to release figures today (28 April).

T-Mobile booked net additions of 538,000 post-paid phone users, 287,000 accounts and 523,000 broadband subscribers.

“That means we’re winning the switching decisions in the market because this looks at it at the account level,” Sievert stated. “And we had post-paid net additions of 1.3 million, more than AT&T and Verizon combined.”

T-Mobile raised its full-year forecast for mobile subscriber growth from between 5.0 million and 5.5 million to a range of 5.3 million to 5.7 million.

“Our consistent approach to profitable growth continues to deliver right on, and sometimes even above, our ambitious plans and that’s even as the competitive landscape continues to shift and evolve,” Sievert said.

“In recent quarters, we’ve seen cable giving away free first lines that don’t appear to be incrementally pulling from existing customers and incumbent providers, but definitely are driving their ARPUs down.”

T-Mobile’s net income grew 172 per cent year-on-year to $1.9 billion, due in part to lower merger costs. Revenue dropped 2.4 per cent to $19.6 billion.

Service revenue grew 3 per cent to $15.5 billion, which included a post-paid figure of $11.8 billion, up 5.9 per cent.