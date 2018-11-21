English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile US adds weight to nationwide 5G ambitions

21 NOV 2018

T-Mobile US completed a 5G data transmission on low-band 600MHz in partnership with Nokia, a step the operator believes moves it closer to a nationwide rollout of the technology.

In a statement, the company said the move was particularly significant because it used its low-band spectrum to achieve the 5G connection, which could eventually be key to providing a broader rollout across the entire country rather than “small clusters in parts of select cities”.

Low-band 600MHz spectrum “reaches much further than other frequencies”, added the company.

T-Mobile splashed $8 billion on 600MHz spectrum in May 2017, when it first detailed its ambitions to launch a nationwide 5G network by combining multiple spectrum bands.

Most operators, vendors and chipmakers have been developing 5G based on high-band spectrum including 28GHz mmWave, or mid-band 3.5GHz frequencies.

The transmission, conducted by T-Mobile and Nokia engineers, was completed using 5G global standards in Washington and proved low-band airwaves “will provide 5G coverage across hundreds of square miles from a single tower”, said the operator.

In comparison, T-Mobile added that mmWave sites can only cover less than a square mile.

The company continued to explain that low-band spectrum is essential for wide-area reach and reliable coverage which travels over distance, into buildings and isn’t limited to line-of-sight.

It could also be key to bringing 5G to rural areas and powering applications including IoT.

“The Un-carrier is focused on delivering 5G for everyone everywhere, while the other guys focus on 5G for the few, reaching just a few people in small areas of a handful of cities,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile (pictured).

T-Mobile also used the announcement to again tout its proposed merger with Sprint, pushing the combined entity’s access to multiple spectrum bands to provide “broad and deep nationwide coverage”.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

EE, BT Sport conduct live broadcast demo over 5G

LTE set for fundamental role in 5G era

HKT, Huawei prepare HK train line for 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Global MBB Forum 2018 roundtable highlights

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association