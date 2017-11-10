English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile shifts unlicensed focus to LAA

10 NOV 2017

US operator T-Mobile is shifting gears when it comes to unlicensed spectrum, moving away from LTE-U to focus on License Assisted Access (LAA) technology.

“We looked around the ecosystem and we saw the shift to LAA,” VP of Network Engineering Mark McDiarmid told Mobile World Live at a Gigabit LTE demo event in San Jose, California. “LAA is a 3GPP standardised technology, has a longer roadmap opportunity, has more spectrum and it plays better, we think, with the 5GHz spectrum. So our plan is to centre around LAA.”

Part of LAA’s appeal is the ability to aggregate multiple carriers. McDiarmid noted LAA currently allows operators to link three 20MHz channels of unlicensed spectrum but said there is a roadmap to expand that capability further. Currently, LAA deployments link one chunk of licensed spectrum with three chunks of unlicensed for a total of 80MHz. McDiarmid said the next step will be to aggregate two channels of licensed with the three unlicensed to enable speeds of 1.2Gb/s.

Work on the way
McDiarmid indicated T-Mobile’s plan includes upgrading both the operator’s LTE-U base stations and user devices to LAA. Work on the base stations is expected to start in the first quarter of 2018, and upgrading customer phones can be achieved through a simple software update, he said.

T-Mobile already has “millions” of LTE-U capable devices on its network that will be eligible for the LAA upgrade. But beyond getting the technology into customer hands, McDiarmid said the bigger challenge has been getting LAA rolled out on T-Mobile’s network in its small cell deployments.

T-Mobile executives have previously noted the operator has a network of 3,000 small cells, with 2,000 more being deployed by the end of this year, and 25,000 more in the pipeline. McDiarmid reported LAA will be worked into those deployments through the use of a modular small cell design that includes both licensed LTE in two bands alongside LAA in one installation.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile readies modular, multi-band small cells

T-Mobile breaks into smarthome space with Nest

US operators tipped for network investment battle

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association