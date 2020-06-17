 T-Mobile readies replacement CFO - Mobile World Live
Home

T-Mobile readies replacement CFO

17 JUN 2020

T-Mobile US promoted SVP of finance and chief accounting officer Peter Osvaldik to CFO, taking over from Braxton Carter (pictured) in July as key integration work continues following its merger with Sprint.

In a statement, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said Osvaldik was chosen after an “extensive, months-long” search among internal and external candidates.

He hailed Osvaldik’s “proven leadership capabilities and strong financial acumen”, which Sievert said will be invaluable as the company navigates “the significant complexities and huge opportunities” following the merger “and delivering on the financial potential of the new T-Mobile”.

Osvaldik will assume the role when Carter retires on 1 July.

T-Mobile hired Osvaldik as VP of external reporting and technical accounting in January 2016 and promoted him to his current post in June 2016.

He previously held various chief accounting officer, controller and manager roles at automated retail systems companies Outerwall and Coinstar, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Carter served as T-Mobile’s CFO since its acquisition of MetroPCS in 2013. He was originally due to leave at the end of 2019, but extended his contract until 1 July after former CEO John Legere announced plans to exit.

Following his retirement, Carter will serve in a strategic advisory role for at least three months, with a potential extension until 31 December possible at the company’s discretion.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

