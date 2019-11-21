 Synchronoss boss hails US 5G march - Mobile World Live
Home

Synchronoss boss hails US 5G march

21 NOV 2019

INTERVIEW: Synchronoss CEO Glenn Lurie (pictured) praised the progress US operators made in deploying 5G, noting they have essentially solved the classic chicken and egg scenario.

The industry veteran explained deploying the technology is difficult, citing elements including the air interface, backhaul and issues around planning permission for new mobile sites. But, perhaps greatest of all is the expense, and Lurie believes “we all ought to give” the big four US operators “a lot of kudos for the investments they’re making, because they’re massive”.

While cautioning it will take time for 5G to become ubiquitous, Lurie noted AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile US and Sprint had taken the initiative with a technology which offers an “if you build it they will come kind of future”.

He predicted enterprise offers a “tonne of opportunity” for 5G, citing “some great discussions” around potential IoT use cases during MWC19 Los Angeles. However, due to the difficulties outlined above, Lurie also called for patience, noting it is “going to take time to get the coverage” for the technology.

During the interview, Lurie also discussed how 5G could revitalise the smartphone sector, operators’ content plays, the role of blockchain in the mobile industry, RCS deployments and, of course, the progress of his own company.

View the full interview here.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

