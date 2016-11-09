English
Ericsson warns industry cannot rely on consumers to pay for 5G

09 NOV 2016
5g

The mobile industry has historically relied on consumers to drive revenue and profitability but many operator executives are looking at new ways to monetise 5G, an Ericsson survey found.

An overwhelming majority (86 per cent) agreed the industry needs to find new revenue-sharing models to make a success of 5G. Similarly, the same figure agreed that operators need industry-specific services to monetise 5G.

61 per cent accepted that operators can’t pay for 5G by raising rates on consumers to pay for additional investment. Respondents accept the consumer market is “tapped out”.

And yet 90 per cent of those surveyed said they are focusing on consumers in their 5G planning.

One message was clear from the survey: the enterprise market is set to become more important for operators.

The executives’ answers give some other clues for how business models might change in the future: 93 per cent think third-party collaboration is key to monetising 5G. And the same figure think the Internet of Thing has a major role in making money from 5G.

Developing bespoke services for industries has been talked about before and raises interesting questions for operators including whether they can realistically appeal to industries across the board or just target particular segments.

Operators open up on 5G progress
Ericsson’s 5G Readiness Survey was based on responses from 50 executives at 29 global operators who had announced their intentions for 5G. These executives were identified as leaders in their company’s 5G efforts.

Of the executives quizzed, around one third (34 per cent) said their 5G efforts were at the development stage, followed by 32 per cent who said they were running trials. A further 22 per cent are at the planning stage. A small minority (4 per cent) said their 5G efforts were just at the ideas stage.

Interestingly, 8 per cent claimed to somehow be in the process of launching commercial services (despite the technology not set to be ratified as a standard until 2018).

  • The real highlight of this article is the very last statement… 8% “somehow be in the process of launching commercial services (despite the technology not set to be ratified as a standard until 2018)”

    Very good credibility check!

  • Teppo Hemiä

    I really would like to see 5G coming sooner than later, improving the strongest infrastructure in this planet is everybody’s benefit. But it is very hard to see IoT paying for it. The market is getting used to almost free communication with full coverage and high SLAs.

  • steve849

    Consumers will pay directly or indirectly.

Author

Richard Handford

Richard is the editor of Mobile World Live’s money channel and a contributor to the daily news service. He is an experienced technology and business journalist who previously worked as a freelancer for many publications over the last decade including...

Read more

