English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sprint touts unique 5G phone form factor

01 OCT 2018

INTERVIEW: The 5G smartphone Sprint is creating in collaboration with LG Electronics is going to look like no other handset on the market, Mishka Dehghan, VP of 5G development at Sprint Business (pictured), claimed.

“What’s really remarkable about the LG device that you’ll see is it’s going to be immediately recognisable,” she told Mobile World Live, adding “everybody around you will know it’s a 5G device.”

Dehghan added the phone will still be a “beautiful, shiny object” but its appearance will be “distinct” from a sea of similar-looking devices. The handset will launch in step with the rollout of Sprint’s mobile 5G service in a handful of markets in the first half of 2019, she said.

Though Sprint rival Verizon announced plans to begin offering fixed wireless access 5G service in October, Dehghan emphasised the importance of mobility to enable new applications.

“I would argue that to power and enable a lot of the use cases that have been talked about tremendously here and in previous months, you need the flexibility that the mobile 5G is going to provide.”

On the consumer side, she noted Sprint plans to “focus heavily on the gaming industry”, but will also develop unique IoT capabilities for B2B applications.

Access the full interview here.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile takes merger pitch to Sprint employees

Regulators present 5G leadership case to White House

Qualcomm expects 5G device launches in early 2019
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association