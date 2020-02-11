 Sprint, T-Mobile US tipped for merger win - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Sprint, T-Mobile US tipped for merger win

11 FEB 2020

The judge presiding over a legal attempt to block a merger of Sprint and T-Mobile US was widely expected to rule in favour of the operators’ plan, with numerous news reports stating the decision is likely to be announced today (11 February).

Three sources told The New York Times the case brought by a group of attorney generals aiming to scupper the deal on competition grounds would be rejected, though it noted further conditions could be imposed as part of the decision.

A number of concessions have already been made by the operators to get the regulatory nod, including agreeing to divest assets to aspiring 5G rival Dish Network. The pending court decision is the final major hurdle the operators face.

Throughout the case representatives, from the operators and their parent companies argued the deal would be beneficial to customers. Both the Federal Communications Commission and Department of Justice have been critical of the action by the attorney generals.

Ahead of the court case, outgoing T-Mobile CEO John Legere made several commitments in an apparent bid to persuade the group to drop the case. Although it convinced several attorney generals to drop-out, 14 remained committed to their legal bid.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Sprint unveils smartwatch for children

T-Mobile warns of DSS problems, reveals earnings rise

T-Mobile, Sprint tag team nuisance calls

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association