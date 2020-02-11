Sprint, T-Mobile US tipped for merger win - Mobile World Live

The judge presiding over a legal attempt to block a merger of Sprint and T-Mobile US was widely expected to rule in favour of the operators’ plan, with numerous news reports stating the decision is likely to be announced today (11 February).

Three sources told The New York Times the case brought by a group of attorney generals aiming to scupper the deal on competition grounds would be rejected, though it noted further conditions could be imposed as part of the decision.

A number of concessions have already been made by the operators to get the regulatory nod, including agreeing to divest assets to aspiring 5G rival Dish Network. The pending court decision is the final major hurdle the operators face.

Throughout the case representatives, from the operators and their parent companies argued the deal would be beneficial to customers. Both the Federal Communications Commission and Department of Justice have been critical of the action by the attorney generals.

Ahead of the court case, outgoing T-Mobile CEO John Legere made several commitments in an apparent bid to persuade the group to drop the case. Although it convinced several attorney generals to drop-out, 14 remained committed to their legal bid.