Sprint sues AT&T over 5G branding - Mobile World Live

Sprint raised the stakes in a row over AT&T’s controversial 5G Evolution advertising, filing a lawsuit in a bid to ban the brand and demanding damages for lost revenue.

The complaint, published in full by US tech website Engadget, slammed AT&T for “false advertising and deceptive acts” adding its 5G Evolution brand “misleads consumers into believing that it currently offers a coveted and highly anticipated fifth-generation wireless network.”

The filing was lodged with a US regional court yesterday (7 February) and went on to note: “What AT&T touts as 5G…is nothing more than an enhanced fourth-generation Long Term Evolution wireless service, known as 4G LTE-Advanced, which is offered by all other major wireless carriers.”

Sprint argued AT&T’s use of the terms 5GE and 5G Evolution are an attempt to secure an unfair competitive advantage and devalued “genuine” 5G efforts. It also claims its own research shows consumers believed 5GE was the same or better than 5G.

The complainant is seeking the removal of 5G-related branding from AT&T’s network until it fully complies with 3GPP 5G standards, suspension of adverts related to 5GE and damages for lost revenue.

Since AT&T launched 5G Evolution, rivals have mocked and rubbished the brand, however beginning legal proceedings takes the row to a whole new level. AT&T has repeatedly defended its actions with CEO of AT&T Communications, John Donovan, slamming rivals as jealous competitors during a session at CES last month.