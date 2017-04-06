SpiderCloud tackles operator capacity challenge

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: SpiderCloud CEO Mike Gallagher (pictured) emphasised mobile capacity is now key to enable operators to meet growing demand for data.

Speaking to Mobile World Live, the boss of the enterprise small cell specialist said operators are “under pressure to deliver a wonderful service,” particularly in places including airports and arenas where large numbers of subscribers are congregated.

While 5G technology will provide a boost for operators in terms of capacity, Gallagher argued the industry is currently in the “middle innings” in terms of what LTE can deliver. He added unlicensed LTE holds the potential to boost the ability of 4G networks even further, adding “an amazing amount of capacity” when deployed in conjunction with licensed LTE.

The company is currently gearing up to launch a product with Verizon Wireless spanning licensed and unlicensed LTE. Gallagher said all testing and certification is complete and more details will be released “once it’s commercially launched”.

SpiderCloud’s CEO also said the current timeline for the development of 5G standards will work in the next generation technology’s favour: “I think a lot of the testing that’s going on is really for fixed 5G,” he said, noting by the time specifications for what he termed “mobile 5G” are completed, device vendors should have made compatible devices available.

To access a video of the full interview, click here.