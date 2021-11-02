 SpaceX readies India launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SpaceX readies India launch

02 NOV 2021

Elon Musk’s satellite unit SpaceX established a subsidiary in India named Starlink Satellite Communications, with plans to ultimately launch a broadband service in the country.

Starlink is the satellite internet division of SpaceX, which operates a fleet of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

Sanjay Bhargava, Starlink’s country director for India, explained in a LinkedIn post the 100 per cent subsidiary was incorporated on 1 November.

“We can now start applying for licences, open bank accounts, et cetera.”

The global broadband satellite segment is due to become even more competitive, with Amazon yesterday (1 November) unveiling plans to launch its first prototype internet satellites as part of its Project Kuiper broadband constellation by Q4 2022.

Rajeev Badyal, VP of technology for Project Kuiper, stated it had “invented lots of new technology to meet our cost and performance targets”.

“All of the systems are testing well in simulated and lab settings, and we’ll soon be ready to see how they perform in space.”

Partnerships
SpaceX and rivals OneWeb, Lynk Global and AST SpaceMobile have been actively looking to forge deals with operators, with the Musk-backed company reportedly eyeing Vodafone UK to expand its broadband service.

OneWeb, a rival satellite play backed by the UK government and Bharti Enterprises, is partnering with BT on a trial.

Lynk Global revealed its first commercial agreements with operators in September, with AST SpaceMobile signing a deal with Philippines-based Smart Communications in July.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

KDDI selects Starlink for rural backhaul
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association