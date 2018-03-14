English
Home

Sprint CIO details challenges on road to AI

14 MAR 2018

INTERVIEW: Scott Rice, Sprint’s CIO (pictured), revealed sifting through the massive volume of data accessible to operators is one of the trickiest parts about applying big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Rice said Sprint uses data to better serve customers, honing in on their preferred contact channels, products and service quality. But he noted the expansive amount of data at the operator’s disposal makes it tough to know which points to focus on.

“We have to be able to have the right data scientists to make the decisions on what data to use for this decision point, and that becomes quite complex as you can imagine.”

The use of big data and AI are part of Sprint’s digital transformation, which also included launching updated versions of its website, apps and retail experience, Rice said. By overhauling the digital experience, Sprint aims to boost efficiency and improve the customer experience across the board, he added.

Click here to see the full interview.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

